Officials release police-shooting video

Officials in Southern California have released two videos in connection with the fatal police shooting of Alfred Okwera Olango, 38. His sister had called 911 saying that he was "not acting like himself" and walking in traffic, endangering himself and others, police said. The fatal shooting comes just weeks after black men were shot and killed by police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and in Charlotte, North Carolina, where violent protests broke out.
For one pilot hot air ballooning is a passion

For Terri Schofield being a balloon pilot isn't a job, it's a passion. The Oregon native has been flying for 26 years with her husband Greg as her crew chief and they have traveled across the country flying their balloon Simpatico. This is their first time at the Great Prosser Balloon Rally.

Man caught on video sucker-punching woman

A man was caught on camera when he sucker punched a woman after the two argued and exchanged obscene gestures inside a Venice market, California market. Witnesses tried to stop the man as he walked away, but he managed to escape their grip and he ran away from the scene.

Drone footage of 370-foot-tower imploding

American Electric Power imploded a giant cooling tower at its Big Sandy power plant in Lawrence County, Ky., on Sept. 24, 2016. Kentucky Power, a unit of American Electric Power, shut down this unit in May 2015 to comply with federal emissions rules.

Charlotte police release dash- and body-cam footage of Scott shooting

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body- and dash-cam videos of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Saturday after days of mounting public pressure. In a press conference, Chief Kerr Putney said while the videos show no “absolute, definitive visual evidence" that the 43-year-old black man had a gun in his hand, other evidence from the scene does prove it.

