Cop violently arrests a man for sitting on his own porch while body cam is on

A Greensboro police officer was stripped of his law enforcement credentials last week, after the release of police body camera footage that showed him violently arresting a man for sitting on his own porch.
Police body cameras have been in the news in Charlotte, involving the fatal shooting by a police officer of Keith Lamont Scott.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Friday night that it will release more than two hours of video footage of the scene of Scott’s shooting, a reversal from the agency’s previous stance.
In a statement, police spokesman Rob Tufano said the department will honor a request from Scott’s family to make public all dashcam and body camera footage that CMPD has obtained at the Sept. 20 shooting.
Police will allow the family to view the footage sometime next week, before providing it to the public, Tufano said. The statement did not specify what day or time.
In the Greensboro case, Dejuan Yourse was waiting for his mother to arrive to let him into his home on June 17, when two officers were dispatched to investigate a possible break-in, the Huffington Post reported.
On the video from a police body camera, Yourse is seen trying to phone his mom so she can speak to the officers. He gives the officers his ID and suggests the officers ask a neighbor to verify that he lives there.
Officer Travis Cole soon places his hands on Yourse’s chest to stop him from walking away, according to the Huffington Post. After Yourse sits back down, Cole takes Yourse’s phone from his hand, throws him to the floor and struggles to handcuff him.. Yourse keeps asking Cole why he’s punching him. When Cole yells, “I’m going to hit you again,” Yourse yells back, “Why?”
The Greensboro City Council voted unanimously last week to strip Cole of his law enforcement credentials. The district attorney refused the council’s request to file criminal charges against the officer, saying he wouldn’t “rehash the same evidence,” the Greensboro News & Record reported.
Police had charged Yourse with resisting arrest and assault on government officials. The charges were dropped when Cole resigned in August. The second officer quit her job last week, the Huffington Post reported.
