A Texas flag pull so big it screams America

Even the flags are bigger in Texas.
Chevrolet set out Wednesday to set a Guinness World Record for “largest flag pulled by a moving vehicle” at Texas Motor Speedway. The flags could not touch the ground as the pickups pulled them around the track.
The stunt was to promote Chevy’s “new, more powerful” 2017 Silverado HD pickup and the Texas State Fair, which began Wednesday.
Two pickups were dwarfed by a U.S. flag and a Texas flag that measured nearly 40 by 80 feet, an area of 3,186 square feet, Chevrolet said in a news release.
The flags completed four laps around the speedway, taking up almost the entire width of the track, the news release said.
Both flags will be on display at the State Fair through Oct. 23.
Guinness officials could not be immediately reached Wednesday to confirm whether Chevrolet can claim a record. Mark David Smith
