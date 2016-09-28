Curious lemurs investigate camera

Lemurs at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute recently received a curious new gift – a GoPro camera.
Drone footage of 370-foot-tower imploding

American Electric Power imploded a giant cooling tower at its Big Sandy power plant in Lawrence County, Ky., on Sept. 24, 2016. Kentucky Power, a unit of American Electric Power, shut down this unit in May 2015 to comply with federal emissions rules.

Charlotte police release dash- and body-cam footage of Scott shooting

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body- and dash-cam videos of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Saturday after days of mounting public pressure. In a press conference, Chief Kerr Putney said while the videos show no “absolute, definitive visual evidence" that the 43-year-old black man had a gun in his hand, other evidence from the scene does prove it.

What AG Loretta Lynch had to say about the Charlotte police shooting

Attorney General Loretta Lynch welcomed peaceful protest but admonished violence as she addressed the police-involved shooting in Charlotte and protests during a press conference. “For the second day in a row, protests in response to Mr. Scott’s death took place in Charlotte last night. For the second day in a row, those protests were marred by violence, this time leaving one person on life support and several persons injured, an awful reminder that violence often only begets violence," stated Lynch.

Surveillance video shows deadly shootout between rival gang members

Police released dramatic video showing a shootout at a Denver car wash between rival gang members. In the video, two young children are seen standing near a van when the shootout begins and someone grabs them to pull them inside. Two gang members including the man in the sleeveless shirt, who was struck and later died, were killed. The shootout happened on Sept. 22, 2015, but the video was just released this week.

