Charlotte, N.C., protesters flee from tear gas in confrontation with police

A dozen police officers were injured in a series of clashes after a man was fatally shot by police in Charlotte.
Ely Portillo Charlotte Observer

Couple ties knot atop roller coaster

A couple ties the knot atop the classic wood coaster at the Washington State Fair after winning the 28th annual contest held by STAR 101.5 FM. The wedding was broadcast live so commuters could listen to the festivities.

Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

The Tulsa Police Department released helicopter and dashcam footage showing an incident that ended with an officer shooting and killing an unarmed black man. Terence Crutcher, 40, refused orders at the scene, according to police. Police said one officer fired a stun gun and another officer fired one shot that killed Crutcher, who was black, after investigating his stalled car on Friday, September 16, 2016.

Watch steam-powered rocket jump from inside the cockpit

Hollywood stuntman Eddie Braun crossed the Snake River Canyon near Twin Falls on Sept. 16, 2016, in a steam-powered rocket similar in design to that used by Evel Knievel in 1974. Knievel's jump stalled when his parachute deployed early. Braun sought to succeed in recreating the attempt of his personal hero.

Marijuana's impact on your driving

NIDA's Dr. Marilyn Huestis discusses new research, which used the most sophisticated driving simulator of its kind to mirror real-life situations. Results showed that marijuana use impairs one measure of driving performance.

Off-duty police dog treated to Starbucks

An off-duty Twinsburg police dog was treated to a Starbucks “Puppachino,” as seen in a video that quickly went viral. K9 Yasso made quick work of the treat, a cup full of whipped cream, at a Starbucks drive-thru in Twinsburg, Ohio.

