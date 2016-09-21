Part of NASA rocket booster blows apart during test

NASA has released new slow-motion footage showing the June 28 test of a booster that will help power the Space Launch System, a rocket that will allow for deep-space missions including a hoped-for trip to Mars. This video shows the booster’s nozzle plug bursting. The plug is installed over the booster to prevent dust particles and moisture from accumulating inside prior to ignition, and shattered pieces were found as far as 2,000 feet away after the test finished.
nasa_marshall via Instagram

National

Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

The Tulsa Police Department released helicopter and dashcam footage showing an incident that ended with an officer shooting and killing an unarmed black man. Terence Crutcher, 40, refused orders at the scene, according to police. Police said one officer fired a stun gun and another officer fired one shot that killed Crutcher, who was black, after investigating his stalled car on Friday, September 16, 2016.

National

Marijuana's impact on your driving

NIDA's Dr. Marilyn Huestis discusses new research, which used the most sophisticated driving simulator of its kind to mirror real-life situations. Results showed that marijuana use impairs one measure of driving performance.

National

Off-duty police dog treated to Starbucks

An off-duty Twinsburg police dog was treated to a Starbucks “Puppachino,” as seen in a video that quickly went viral. K9 Yasso made quick work of the treat, a cup full of whipped cream, at a Starbucks drive-thru in Twinsburg, Ohio.

National

How the dog who knows 1,000 words got her name

Hear from Chaser's owner and trainer John W. Pilley as to how long it took for the family to decide on a name "fit her spirit." Pilley has written a book about understanding how your dog is smarter than you think, available at chaserthebordercollie.com.

National

A 'single stream' recycling system at work

Workers sort recycled materials at the Rolling Meadows Materials Recovery Facility in Shawnee County near Topeka, Kansas. The center uses a system of machines to sort the co-mingled recycling that garbage haulers collect from residents and separate out the plastic, paper and other materials for further processing. A similar system is used in Manatee County

Nation & World Videos