Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

The Tulsa Police Department released helicopter and dashcam footage showing an incident that ended with an officer shooting and killing an unarmed black man. Terence Crutcher, 40, refused orders at the scene, according to police. Police said one officer fired a stun gun and another officer fired one shot that killed Crutcher, who was black, after investigating his stalled car on Friday, September 16, 2016.