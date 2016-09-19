National

September 19, 2016 6:14 AM

Influential San Francisco activist Rose Pak dies at 68

An influential community activist who turned San Francisco's Asian-American population into a political power in the city has died.

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

An influential community activist who turned San Francisco's Asian-American population into a political power in the city has died.

A friend of Rose Pak said she died of natural causes in her home Sunday morning. She was 68.

A former reporter who covered Chinatown for The San Francisco Chronicle, Pak eventually became an advocate as she became immersed in issues concerning the neighborhood.

As the longtime consultant to the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, she helped raise money for her preferred politicians, backed projects that benefit Chinatown's residents and helped make the neighborhood a strong player in the city's political world. In 2011, she started a campaign that led to Ed Lee becoming the city's first Chinese-American mayor.

Lee called her death "a great loss to the city."

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

Marijuana's impact on your driving

View more video

Nation & World Videos