10 Things to Know for Monday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:
1. FEDS TEST BOMB REMNANTS OF NEW YORK BLAST
Investigators are scrambling to find out who planted a bomb that rocked a bustling New York City neighborhood and injured 29 people.
2. FBI INVESTIGATES MINNESOTA STABBINGS AS POSSIBLE TERROR ACT
Authorities say a man in a private security uniform stabbed nine people at a Minnesota shopping mall, reportedly mentioning Allah before an off-duty police officer shot and killed him.
3. WHERE BEACHES REOPEN AFTER PIPE BOMB BLAST
A Jersey Shore town where a pipe bomb exploded shortly before thousands of runners were to participate in a charity race to benefit Marines and sailors
4. WHAT THE END OF THE BIRTHER ERA MEANS FOR TRUMP
The Republican's most prominent supporters declare an end to so-called "birtherism," but the issue is nearly certain to come up during the first presidential debate on Sept. 26.
5. HOW DRUG COMPANIES LOBBIED AGAINST CONTROLLING OPIOIDS
The Associated Press and The Center for Public Integrity find the drugmakers pushed back on proposed measures by relying on a 50-state network of lobbyists, millions in campaign contributions and alliances with advocacy groups.
6. WHO WINS AT THE EMMYS
Julia Louis-Dreyfus of "Veep," Jeffrey Tambor of "Transparent," and "Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon were among the winners.
7. WHY SYRIA'S FRAGILE TRUCE HAS BEEN SHAKEN
The first airstrikes on Aleppo since the week-old U.S.-Russian cease-fire went into effect came a day after a deadly U.S. strike on Syrian government forces.
8. A NEW UNITED NATIONS SUMMIT WILL ADDRESS DISPLACED PEOPLE
Leaders from around the globe are converging on New York for the General Assembly's first-ever meeting on large movements of refugees and migrants.
9. PRO FOOTBALL RETURNS TO LA
The Rams hosted the Seattle Seahawks in their first regular-season home game, as the NFL comes back to the city for the first time in over two decades.
10. BRAZIL'S LONG RUN IN THE SPOTLIGHT ENDS
The country's run of mega-sports events comes to an end at the closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games — a musical tribute to Brazil's diversity and 4,350 unique Paralympicans.
Comments