New world record set for longest golf club

Michael Furrh, an Arlington, Texas golf pro, hit a ball 59 yards with a 28-foot club Monday morning at Waterchase Golf Club to set a Guinness world record again.
Pool video

National

Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild

After nearly three months of treatment, recovery and rehabilitation at the UCDavis veterinary hospital and California Raptor Center, volunteers released this bald eagle back into the wild in Modoc County, near where it was found. The bird had a fractured wing and its lower beak was fractured on both sides. The team did not expect the bird to be released and believed it would be a good captive bird for educational purposes at the center. But the bald eagle proved rallied. Thanks to donors of the CRC who cover the costs of medical care and to the dedicated team of volunteers who assisted at all stages.

National

Firefighters revive cat after house fire

Firefighters with Ames Fire Department in Iowa were filmed reviving a cat that had been rescued from the basement of a house on fire. According to the fire department, the cat, named Cleo, was still being treated for respiratory problems but had regained full neurological function.

National

Jupiter’s glow captured by NASA's Juno

NASA’s Juno spacecraft captured the planet’s glow in infrared light. A short clip of the images were tweeted out a few days later. Juno also took the first-ever images of Jupiter’s north pole during its first flyby of the planet with its instruments switched on. NASA says it showed storm systems unlike anything seen before on the other gas-giant planets in our solar system.

Nation & World Videos