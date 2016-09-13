The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Active weather will affect areas from the Great Lakes to the Southwest on Tuesday, while a cool air mass spread across the northern Plains.
A cold frontal boundary will stretch southwestward from the upper Great Lakes to the Four Corners. As this frontal boundary transitions eastward, it will collide with warm and humid air streaming northward from the Gulf of Mexico. This interaction will lead to showers and thunderstorms across the Midwest, the upper Mississippi Valley, the central Plains and the southern Plains. Prolonged heavy rain will bring threats of flash flooding to parts of western Oklahoma, northern Texas and eastern New Mexico. Temperatures are expected to plummet west of this frontal boundary over the upper Intermountain West, the northern Plains and the upper Mississippi Valley. High temperatures will be 10 to 25 degrees below normal across the northern tier of the country. This cold air will help support high elevation snow showers across parts of the northern and central Rockies. An area of low pressure over the western third of the country will also produce scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Four Corners and the Great Basin. There will be chances of mixed precipitation as far west as the Sierra Nevada.
Meanwhile, tropical moisture and daytime heating will generate showers and thunderstorms across portions of the Deep South and the Southeast. Most of the Mid-Atlantic and New England should stay clear of wet weather as high pressure builds across the region.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Monday have ranged from a morning low of 26 degrees at Stanley, Idaho to a high of 99 degrees at Needles, Calif.
