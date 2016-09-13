Probe underway after teen gets racist messages for kneeling

Police and the NAACP are investigating after an Ohio high school football player says he received hateful, racist messages after kneeling during the national anthem before a game.
Rodney Axson Jr. says he kneeled because teammates on his Brunswick High School team used ethnic slurs to refer to the opposing suburban Cleveland team — which has mostly black players — prior to a Sept. 2 game.
The 16-year-old, who is black, says he's since received threating messages, including a note referencing lynching.
The Cleveland NAACP on Monday said they believe police are taking the matter seriously.
A lawyer for two students says they've admitted to making some of the racially inappropriate comments and are in the process of being disciplined.
