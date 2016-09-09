Great white shark spotted off California coast

Micheal Brink, who owns Morro Bay Boat Charters, was conducting a coastal charter just south of Morro Rock on Thursday morning — filming a dead dolphin he had come across — when “all of a sudden a shark came right up” to the side of the boat and began rubbing it, he said.
Brink, 38, who says he’s been around the water his entire life, estimates the great white shark was about 18 to 20 feet long.
He quickly pulled the GoPro camera he’d been using to film the dolphin out of the water, then put it back in as the shark swam away, he said. The shark never bit the dolphin, Brink said.
To confirm his hunch that the shark was a great white, Brink sent his video to researchers at the Pelagic Shark Research Foundation and the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment. Both organizations confirmed it.
Barbara Block, who works with the Stanford Woods Institute and is a professor in marine sciences at Stanford, emailed him that the shark “looks like one we know” and noted that she’d get back to him if they can identify it.
The great white stayed in the area for about 20 minutes, Brink said, adding that it was the first time he’s ever seen one.
“I was in awe,” he said.
Comments