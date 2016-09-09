8-year-old given restraining order and barred from school

An 8-year-old boy in Missouri has been barred from attending classes for the foreseeable future after he was given a restraining order for allegedly threatening some of his classmates.
Peyton Whitehead was sitting in his third grade class at Hillsboro Elementary School Thursday when a deputy walked into his classroom and handed him the order, which forbids Peyton from being within 1,000 feet of the children named. The order also prevents him from going to school with them until a judge can hear his situation, KMOV reported.
“The cop told me that my son is not allowed to attend school now,” his mother said tearfully to WKBT, which also filmed Peyton standing with his parents at home while he waits for a court hearing. “I don’t know what to do.”
The kids’ father, who lives a few doors away from the Whiteheads in their Jefferson County neighborhood, said he had filed for the order after Peyton allegedly threatened them.
Both he and Peyton’s parents told KMOV that they had fought over the past few months. But the father told WKBT he didn’t regret trying to protect his children, and that he was surprised the judge agreed to remove the 55-pound third-grader from his children’s school.
Peyton is due for a court hearing on Sept. 20, in which a judge will determine when or if he can return to his elementary school classroom. Until then, he must stay at home or risk being arrested.
