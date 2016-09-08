How ‘Star Trek’ stars and fans are celebrating the franchise’s 50th anniversary

"Star Trek" has been around 50 years as of Thursday and the internet is abuzz with anecdotes, memories and more. Here are some of our favorite posts celebrating the science fiction franchise's success.
HB2U! #StarTrek50 My best, Bill pic.twitter.com/YACJennEo6— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) September 8, 2016
50 years! Can you believe it?— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) September 8, 2016
It’s hard to believe 50 years have passed since the maiden voyage of the Enterprise on NBC. Since that moment, Gene… pic.twitter.com/W1nyIdOQ1T— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 8, 2016
#Today we celebrate 50 years of @StarTrek inspiring space geeks everywhere, like the crew of STS-54. #StarTrek50 pic.twitter.com/E86cx2g13n— NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) September 8, 2016
Honoring #StarTrek50 today. 'cause if we want to build the future, we first need to have the boldness to imagine it! https://t.co/GWkfNgaOjr— Sam Cristoforetti (@AstroSamantha) September 8, 2016
Congratulations on 50 years @StarTrek! May you live even longer & continue to prosper. #StarTrek50 # pic.twitter.com/eL18oGPrK0— Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) September 8, 2016
In an office? Celebrate #StarTrek50 by pretending you're under attack and all falling to one side then another. pic.twitter.com/hY2kjfjOrf— David Schneider (@davidschneider) September 8, 2016
Here's to 50 years of boldly going where no man has gone before #StarTrek50 pic.twitter.com/QPdOdIXQu6— AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) September 8, 2016
"Space: the final frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise"@StarTrek is 50y old today #StarTrek50 pic.twitter.com/4p83UyX0G0— FrancescoFrancavilla (@f_francavilla) September 8, 2016
#StarTrek50 is today! @WilliamShatner, @NichelleIsUhura & @GeorgeTakei share their passion for space exploration. pic.twitter.com/vYDVctzi57— NASA (@NASA) September 8, 2016
Happy #StarTrek50 to the Lieutenant Commander of our office, @levarburton! pic.twitter.com/FmEpAslxyn— Reading Rainbow (@readingrainbow) September 8, 2016
The #StarTrekForever @USPS stamps dedicated at #StarTrekNY #StarTrek50 @startrekmission pic.twitter.com/sqhugzdsFs— Star Trek (@StarTrek) September 2, 2016
Comments