Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild

After nearly three months of treatment, recovery and rehabilitation at the UCDavis veterinary hospital and California Raptor Center, volunteers released this bald eagle back into the wild in Modoc County, near where it was found. The bird had a fractured wing and its lower beak was fractured on both sides. The team did not expect the bird to be released and believed it would be a good captive bird for educational purposes at the center. But the bald eagle proved rallied. Thanks to donors of the CRC who cover the costs of medical care and to the dedicated team of volunteers who assisted at all stages.
Sara Remmes/UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine

Jupiter’s glow captured by NASA's Juno

NASA’s Juno spacecraft captured the planet’s glow in infrared light. A short clip of the images were tweeted out a few days later. Juno also took the first-ever images of Jupiter’s north pole during its first flyby of the planet with its instruments switched on. NASA says it showed storm systems unlike anything seen before on the other gas-giant planets in our solar system.

Sea turtles hatch on the beach

Two loggerhead sea turtles crawl into the ocean after volunteers from S.C.U.T.E. (South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts) conduct an inventory of a nest in Murrells Inlet on Aug. 29, 2016. Two hatchlings were found making their way up from the two-foot nest and the pair was released to the ocean. Based on a shell count and the few found dead in the nest, 83-percent of the turtles made it out of the nest. S.C.U.T.E. has monitored the nest daily since it was discovered a few months ago.

Two million bees accidentally killed in fight against Zika

Flowertown Bee Farm and Supply in Summerville, South Carolina lost more than two million bees after aerial mosquito spraying was conducted on Sunday. Dorchester County officials have apologized for killing the bees, the county was supposed to notify local beekeepers about mosquito spraying last week, but failed to do so.

NASA releases 3-D animated flyby of Tropical Storm Hermine

NASA released a 3-D animated flyby of Tropical Storm Hermine created using radar data from the GPM core satellite. On Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. EDT GPM found rainfall occurring at a rate of over 9.9 inches per hour in very powerful storms southwest of Hermine's center of circulation. Cloud tops were reaching heights above 9.9 miles.

Dashcam video shows 10-car pileup, dramatic rescue

Dashcam footage of 10 vehicle pileup on Route 17 in Binghamton, New York was released on Monday. The crash happened on Thursday, August 25, 2016. One woman had severe cuts and bruises, but there were no fatalities. The police department is still trying to identify those seen aiding the woman.

Nation & World Videos