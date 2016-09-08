Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild

After nearly three months of treatment, recovery and rehabilitation at the UCDavis veterinary hospital and California Raptor Center, volunteers released this bald eagle back into the wild in Modoc County, near where it was found. The bird had a fractured wing and its lower beak was fractured on both sides. The team did not expect the bird to be released and believed it would be a good captive bird for educational purposes at the center. But the bald eagle proved rallied. Thanks to donors of the CRC who cover the costs of medical care and to the dedicated team of volunteers who assisted at all stages.