Rare double eclipse captured in space

NASA’s Juno spacecraft captured the planet’s glow in infrared light. A short clip of the images were tweeted out a few days later. Juno also took the first-ever images of Jupiter’s north pole during its first flyby of the planet with its instruments switched on. NASA says it showed storm systems unlike anything seen before on the other gas-giant planets in our solar system.
NOAA and its research partners are surveying, for the first time since they sank more than 70 years ago, the remains of two ships that were involved in a convoy battle off North Carolina during World War II.
This animation of NOAA's GOES-East satellite imagery from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2016, shows the movement and landfall of Hermine in Florida's Big Bend. Hermine became a hurricane just before landfall, but was quickly downgraded to tropical storm status afterward.
Flowertown Bee Farm and Supply in Summerville, South Carolina lost more than two million bees after aerial mosquito spraying was conducted on Sunday. Dorchester County officials have apologized for killing the bees, the county was supposed to notify local beekeepers about mosquito spraying last week, but failed to do so.
NASA released a 3-D animated flyby of Tropical Storm Hermine created using radar data from the GPM core satellite. On Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. EDT GPM found rainfall occurring at a rate of over 9.9 inches per hour in very powerful storms southwest of Hermine's center of circulation. Cloud tops were reaching heights above 9.9 miles.
Dashcam footage of 10 vehicle pileup on Route 17 in Binghamton, New York was released on Monday. The crash happened on Thursday, August 25, 2016. One woman had severe cuts and bruises, but there were no fatalities. The police department is still trying to identify those seen aiding the woman.
“I knew he couldn't see or hear, but he didn’t understand why I kept stepping on him. Every time I did it I’d just be in tears. I didn’t want to be stepping on my dog,” says Marilyn Crisp of Sacramento, on why she has to part with her beloved dog, Carmelo. She and Carmelo are blind. Carmelo is also deaf.
A New Jersey Transit police officer pulled a man off train tracks seconds before he was hit by a train. According to authorities, New Jersey Transit officer Victor Ortiz climbed down from the platform at the terminal in Secaucus after getting reports of a man lying in the tracks on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. The officer struggles with the man before eventually pulling him off the tracks. It was not clear why the man was on the tracks and police did not identify him or release his condition.