The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Thursday, September 08, 2016
A cold frontal boundary will shift across the central third of the country on Thursday, while a Pacific system moves over the Northwest.
A low pressure area will move east northeast over south central Canada. A cold frontal boundary associated with this system will extend southwestward from the western Great Lakes to the central Plains. Moisture-rich air associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Newton will collide with this frontal boundary on Thursday. The interaction between the two air masses will lead to rain and thunderstorms across the Midwest, the Mississippi Valley, the central Plains and the southern Plains. Prolonged heavy rain will bring threats of flash flooding to southwest Indiana, southern Illinois, Missouri, eastern Kansas and northeast Oklahoma. Leftover moisture associated with Newton will also keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for parts of Arizona and New Mexico.
Meanwhile, a stationary frontal boundary will be the focal point for showers and thunderstorms across the Mid-Atlantic and New England. A ridge of high pressure is expected to keep conditions fairly quiet in the southern Mid-Atlantic and the Southeast.
Additionally, a Pacific system will move eastward over British Columbia. This system will produce light, scattered showers in parts of Washington and the upper Intermountain West.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Wednesday have ranged from a morning low of 28 degrees at Stanley, Idaho to a high of 99 degrees at McAllen, Texas
