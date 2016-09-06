Preschoolers crash SUV trying to go visit their grandmother

A couple of kids really wanted to go see their grandmother, so they borrowed their mother’s SUV and set out.
Just one problem with that scenario: The kids were 3 and 5.
You can probably guess that their jaunt didn’t end well, but it could have been a lot worse.
On Aug. 30, the preschoolers, who couldn’t see over the wheel or reach the pedals, somehow managed to start the engine and get to a nearby intersection in the Seattle suburb of Federal Way, Wash. According to KOMO-TV in Seattle, the SUV ran into another vehicle, this one driven by an adult.
The two vehicles were pretty banged up, as seen in an Aug. 31 Facebook post by the Federal Way Police Department, but nobody suffered anything more serious than a few cuts and bruises in the collision.
Their mother, the children explained to a neighbor after the crash, was asleep, KOMO-TV reported.
It’s still unknown whether the parents will face any charges in the incident.
