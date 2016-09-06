New colonoscopy technique may save your life with less indignity and discomfort

0:44 Jupiter’s glow captured by NASA's Juno Pause

2:03 First look at World War II shipwrecks off North Carolina coast

0:38 View from space: Tropical Storm Hermine's landfall and movement

0:37 A visualization of Hurricane Hermine

2:02 Sea turtles hatch on the beach

0:50 Two million bees accidentally killed in fight against Zika

0:30 NASA releases 3-D animated flyby of Tropical Storm Hermine

0:32 Carolina Panthers coach caught off guard by military jet flyover

1:36 Dashcam video shows 10-car pileup, dramatic rescue

3:02 Woman parts with beloved dog because both are blind and the dog is deaf