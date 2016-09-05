Flight attendant goes ‘Looney Tunes’ in a vewy, vewy funny landing announcement

Passengers on a flight to Chicago no doubt expected the usual “put your tray tables up and return your seats to their upright positions” announcement as they approached their destination.
But Southwest Airlines flight attendant Zach Haumesser went all “Looney Tunes” on them, and they loved it.
“Be vewy, vewy quiet; we have weached your destination,” Haumesser said in a pitch-perfect imitation of Elmer Fudd.
But he wasn’t finished. In a fast-paced mash-up, Haumesser impersonated nearly a dozen characters from the Warner Bros. classic cartoons series as the plane prepared to touch down last week.
Haumesser channeled Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Yosemite Sam, Sylvester, Tweety Bird, the Tasmanian Devil and others.
Daffy Duck asked passengers to remain clear of the “doorth” for their “thafety,” while Yosemite Sam reminded them to “please, I say, please” check their connecting flights.
At the end, Porky Pig says, “Th-th-th-that’s all folks!” followed by a “Meep, meep” from the Road Runner.
“This is just one of the million reasons why I LOVE my job,” coworker Jordy Elizabeth wrote on Facebook. “Zach is such a great guy to work with!”
A YouTube video of the performance had nearly 3 million views Monday afternoon.
Comments