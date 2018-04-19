Prescribed to Death Memorial brings awareness to opioid crisis

The Prescribed to Death Memorial displays 22,000 pills, each carved with the image of an overdose victim. It was launched by the National Safety Council to bring awareness to the opioid crisis in America.
National Safety Council Tom Alberts
A couple and two Hurst, Texas, police officers were injured April 7, 2018 when a car crashed into the side of a house, causing an explosion. The explosion was captured by Hurst officer Travis Hiser's police dashcam.

For the first time in nine years, staff at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute celebrated the birth of a male western lowland gorilla. The baby is named Moke, which means “junior” or “little one” in the Lingala language.