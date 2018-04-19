Tiny faces of people are carved into pills. It's a reminder of the pain caused when opioids kill

The wall in the Prescribed to Death Memorial displays 22,000 pills, each intricately carved with the image of an overdose victim.

The wall is a sea of row after row of white dots with haunting, miniature faces. Each pill represents a person who died from an overdose during 2015.

The NSC cites poll results that find one in four Americans has been impacted directly by the opioid crisis, but 40 percent of Americans don't consider opioids to a threat to their families.

The NSC says it launched the Prescribed to Death Memorial in November "in an attempt to end this persistent indifference." The memorial was first displayed in Chicago and most recently appeared at the Ellipse in President’s Park at the White House from April 12-18.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

According to the NSC, the memorial personalizes an issue President Donald Trump declared to be a public health emergency last fall.

"The decision to bring the memorial to Washington is part of President Trump and first lady Melania Trump's efforts to raise awareness about the crisis and to make us each part of solution," Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, said in a statement. The first lady visited the memorial on Monday.

Very moving visit today - "Prescribed to Death" Opioid Memorial on the Ellipse is a worthwhile partnership between @WhiteHouse, @Interior & @NatlParkServuce. #StopEveryDayKillers pic.twitter.com/ciJ0W5PBnN — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 16, 2018

The memorial will make another stop in Ohio at a location and date to be determined. It also includes resources to help visitors safely dispose of unused pills and facilitate discussions with prescribers about alternatives to opioids. Visit stopeverydaykillers.org for more information.