Project Trumpmore monument would be carved into glacier

Project Trumpmore organizers in Finland want to sculpt a monument with a likeness of Donald Trump in a glacier to bring awareness to an issue the American president rejects as a hoax — global warming.
Project Trumpmore Tom Alberts
National Zoo welcomes birth of male gorilla named Moke

For the first time in nine years, staff at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute celebrated the birth of a male western lowland gorilla. The baby is named Moke, which means “junior” or “little one” in the Lingala language.