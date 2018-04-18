Project Trumpmore monument would be carved into glacier

In 2016, diplomats at the United States Embassy in Havana were mysteriously stricken. Was it an attack? There is no official explanation for it, but it has played a big role in America’s current political disengagement with Cuba.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) inspectors examined damage to a Southwest Airlines plane engine after one woman died and a number of other people were injured during a flight headed to Dallas from LaGuardia Airport in New York City.
Cellphone video captures inmates holding shanks on a blood-covered prison floor during the violent riot that left seven inmates dead inside Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, SC on Monday, April 16.
Philadelphia Fire Commissioner discusses Southwest Airline engine incident that killed one passenger and injured several others. FAA says the flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.
For the first time in nine years, staff at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute celebrated the birth of a male western lowland gorilla. The baby is named Moke, which means “junior” or “little one” in the Lingala language.
Jim McGrath, a spokesman for the Bush family, said Sunday that Former first lady Barbara Bush is in “failing health” and won’t seek additional medical treatment. He said she will instead focus on comfort care.
Rafael Caro-Quintero, a Mexican cartel leader wanted for his role in the murder of a DEA special agent in 1985, was added on Thursday, April 12, 2018, to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. A reward of up to $20 million is available.