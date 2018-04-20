Barbara Bush dies at 92

Former First Lady Barbara Bush died on April 17 just days after she announced that she would stop receiving treatment for her failing health. She’s the second woman to be both wife and mother of a U.S. president.
The Centers for Disease Control's Wednesday update on the romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak says the sick count has added 18 people since Friday, for a total of 53 in 16 states. And there's a high hospitalization rate.
The Prescribed to Death Memorial displays 22,000 pills, each carved with the image of an overdose victim. It was launched by the National Safety Council to bring awareness to the opioid crisis in America.
A couple and two Hurst, Texas, police officers were injured April 7, 2018 when a car crashed into the side of a house, causing an explosion. The explosion was captured by Hurst officer Travis Hiser's police dashcam.
In 2016, diplomats at the United States Embassy in Havana were mysteriously stricken. Was it an attack? There is no official explanation for it, but it has played a big role in America’s current political disengagement with Cuba.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) inspectors examined damage to a Southwest Airlines plane engine after one woman died and a number of other people were injured during a flight headed to Dallas from LaGuardia Airport in New York City.
Cellphone video captures inmates holding shanks on a blood-covered prison floor during the violent riot that left seven inmates dead inside Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, SC on Monday, April 16.
Philadelphia Fire Commissioner discusses Southwest Airline engine incident that killed one passenger and injured several others. FAA says the flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.
For the first time in nine years, staff at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute celebrated the birth of a male western lowland gorilla. The baby is named Moke, which means “junior” or “little one” in the Lingala language.