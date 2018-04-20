Barbara Bush dies at 92

Former First Lady Barbara Bush died on April 17 just days after she announced that she would stop receiving treatment for her failing health. She’s the second woman to be both wife and mother of a U.S. president.
Alexa Ard/McClatchy
Dashcam video captures moment house explodes

A couple and two Hurst, Texas, police officers were injured April 7, 2018 when a car crashed into the side of a house, causing an explosion. The explosion was captured by Hurst officer Travis Hiser's police dashcam.

National Zoo welcomes birth of male gorilla named Moke

For the first time in nine years, staff at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute celebrated the birth of a male western lowland gorilla. The baby is named Moke, which means “junior” or “little one” in the Lingala language.