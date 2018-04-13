Cranky crocodile destroys watermelon with powerful jaw

Rafael Caro-Quintero, a Mexican cartel leader wanted for his role in the murder of a DEA special agent in 1985, was added on Thursday, April 12, 2018, to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. A reward of up to $20 million is available.
One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, on April 3. Police said they believe the female shooter killed herself after firing shots.
Just like many movements for equal rights in America, the path for women to seek recourse from sexual harassment has been through the courts. But grassroots activism in the 1970s opened the space for a nationwide conversation, and the Civil Rights
A Los Angeles search-and-rescue team noticed what looked to be a pair of handprints inside a sewer pipe in a video on Monday, April 2, which then led them to finding a teenager who had fallen through a drain on Easter Sunday. Officials released th
Kentucky educators and supporters marched to the Capitol building in Frankfort on April 2. Teachers protested surprise pension changes unveiled and passed in hours. The rally also supported education funding.
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to Memphis in 1968 to march with sanitation workers who were protesting low wages and poor working conditions. Cleophus Smith marched with him. He’s still on the job.
A protester at a vigil Saturday night for Stephon Clark appears to have been hit by a Sacramento County Sheriff's Department vehicle. This video was captured at the scene by legal observer Guy Danilowitz.
Texas resident Allison Keller shared video captured by her security camera of a snake that showed up at her front door at her in home in Spring, Houston, on March 27. Keller said she was woken up after 2am by an alert on her phone that movement wa
WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Stevante Clark addresses demonstrators Thursday in downtown Sacramento after the funeral of his brother Stephon, who was fatally shot by police officers on March 18 while unarmed in the backyard of his grandmother's house