Mexican drug lord among FBI 10 most wanted fugitives

Rafael Caro-Quintero, a Mexican cartel leader wanted for his role in the murder of a DEA special agent in 1985, was added on Thursday, April 12, 2018, to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. A reward of up to $20 million is available. FBI Tom Alberts

Rafael Caro-Quintero, a Mexican cartel leader wanted for his role in the murder of a DEA special agent in 1985, was added on Thursday, April 12, 2018, to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. A reward of up to $20 million is available. FBI Tom Alberts