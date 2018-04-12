FBI adds Mexican drug lord to Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list

Rafael Caro-Quintero, a Mexican cartel leader wanted for his role in the murder of a DEA special agent in 1985, was added on Thursday, April 12, 2018, to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. A reward of up to $20 million is available.
FBI Tom Alberts
One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, on April 3. Police said they believe the female shooter killed herself after firing shots.

Kentucky educators and supporters marched to the Capitol building in Frankfort on April 2. Teachers protested surprise pension changes unveiled and passed in hours. The rally also supported education funding.

Texas resident Allison Keller shared video captured by her security camera of a snake that showed up at her front door at her in home in Spring, Houston, on March 27. Keller said she was woken up after 2am by an alert on her phone that movement wa