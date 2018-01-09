Nation & World

Tsunami advisory for Puerto Rico, elsewhere after magnitude 7.6 quake hits in Caribbean north of Honduras

January 09, 2018 11:04 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MEXICO CITY

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck in the Caribbean Sea between the coast of Honduras and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday night.

There were no early reports of damage on land. Tsunami warning centers said no tsunami waves had been confirmed but stress that people in Puerto Rico, other Caribbean islands and the coast of Central America should be alert to the danger of possible tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake at a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. The tremor struck in the sea about 125 miles (202 kilometers) north-northeast of Barra Patuca, Honduras, and 188 miles (303 kilometers) southwest of George Town, Cayman Islands. The tremor occurred about 6 miles (10 kilometers) below the surface.

The northern coast of Honduras closest to the quake’s epicenter is sparsely populated, with much of it covered by nature reserves. Some people in the capital of Tegucigalpa said they did not feel the tremor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

President Juan Orlando Hernandez via Twitter said that Honduras had activated its emergency system and asked people to remain calm.

In the Cayman Islands, Sgt. Dave McKay with Royal Cayman Islands Police told The Associated Press that hazard management officials had not issued a tsunami alert but authorities were monitoring the situation.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite

    SpaceX launched a secret satellite codenamed Zuma on its first flight of the new year. The unmanned Falcon rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on January 7, carrying the satellite toward an undisclosed orbit. Since the launch, the satellite has reportedly been lost in space.

SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite

SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite 2:13

SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more 0:09

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more
Eight cheetah cubs born at the Saint Louis Zoo 1:37

Eight cheetah cubs born at the Saint Louis Zoo

View More Video