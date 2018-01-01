Food recalled after potentially fatal mistake of omission in ingredient list

0:50 5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting Pause

5:24 They're not all man's best friend. How did wolves become dogs?

3:13 Share in some New Year’s resolutions

2:01 Video shows moments before victim is shot to death

2:52 Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams play a role in the 10th Annual Shamrock Shiver

2:38 The day after a shooting in Anna Maria

2:22 Bitcoin Believers

1:29 Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go

1:10 Snow in Florida!