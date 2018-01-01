Nation & World

January 1, 2018 11:04 AM

Food recalled after potentially fatal mistake of omission in ingredient list

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

Daisy’s Bakery recalled 4-ounce packs of its Gourmet Concha Thursday after discovering a production screwup left “milk” out of the ingredient listing.

For most people, that’s an insignificant mistake. For those with milk allergies, that can be a fatal mistake.

As the FDA recall notice states, “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

Though the company blames the problem on a “temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes,” it’s halted production until it’s certain the problem has been solved.

Daisy’s Bakery Gourmet Concha is sold in retail stores in Florida, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and North Carolina. The recall affects lot Nos. 441 through 471, and the numbers are in white or yellow on the back of the package.

Customers can return the concha to the store of purchase for a refund. Anyone with questions may contact Daisy’s Bakery Inc. at 973-340-3200, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

More Videos

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting 0:50

5 deputies shot, 1 killed in Denver suburb shooting

Pause
They're not all man's best friend. How did wolves become dogs? 5:24

They're not all man's best friend. How did wolves become dogs?

Share in some New Year’s resolutions 3:13

Share in some New Year’s resolutions

Video shows moments before victim is shot to death 2:01

Video shows moments before victim is shot to death

Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams play a role in the 10th Annual Shamrock Shiver 2:52

Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams play a role in the 10th Annual Shamrock Shiver

The day after a shooting in Anna Maria 2:38

The day after a shooting in Anna Maria

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go 1:29

Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go

Snow in Florida! 1:10

Snow in Florida!

Minor league hockey team hosts epic wiener dog race 2:40

Minor league hockey team hosts epic wiener dog race

  • At least 12 dead after fire rips through Bronx apartment

    At least 12 people are dead after an apartment fire broke out in the Bronx just after 7 p.m. Thursday night.

At least 12 dead after fire rips through Bronx apartment

View more video

Nation & World