Mikayla Holmgren, center, accepts the “Spirit Award” during the 2018 Miss Minnesota USA contest on Sunday. Holmgren, 22, made history by becoming the first woman with Down syndrome to compete in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant. Holmgren, who also is believed to be the first woman with Down syndrome to compete nationwide, was named the recipient of the Miss Minnesota USA Spirit Award and Director’s Award. Scott Takushi AP

Woman becomes first person with Down syndrome to compete in Miss USA state pageant

By Samantha Putterman

November 27, 2017 03:57 PM

A Minnesota woman made history this weekend when she became the first person with Down syndrome to compete in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant.

And as far as officials know, the first person with Down syndrome to compete in the pageant anywhere in the country.

On Saturday night, Mikayla Holmgren, a 22-year-old student at Bethel University, took the stage in her state’s pageant with pride. At Bethel, Holmgren mentors other young women like her and loves to dance.

Holmgren says she’s not new to the competition world. She won the title of Minnesota Junior Miss Amazing in 2015, according to NBC affiliate KARE.

“I’m really good at them because it’s my passion,” she told KSTP news channel after the event in the city of Burnsville.

And while she didn’t take home the crown, she won two major awards – the Spirit Award and Directors Award – for her spirit and enthusiasm throughout the competition.

