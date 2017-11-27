Woman becomes first person with Down syndrome to compete in Miss USA state pageant

A Minnesota woman made history this weekend when she became the first person with Down syndrome to compete in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant.
And as far as officials know, the first person with Down syndrome to compete in the pageant anywhere in the country.
On Saturday night, Mikayla Holmgren, a 22-year-old student at Bethel University, took the stage in her state’s pageant with pride. At Bethel, Holmgren mentors other young women like her and loves to dance.
Holmgren says she’s not new to the competition world. She won the title of Minnesota Junior Miss Amazing in 2015, according to NBC affiliate KARE.
Never miss a local story.
“I’m really good at them because it’s my passion,” she told KSTP news channel after the event in the city of Burnsville.
And while she didn’t take home the crown, she won two major awards – the Spirit Award and Directors Award – for her spirit and enthusiasm throughout the competition.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Comments