Woman becomes first person with Down syndrome to compete in Miss USA state pageant

Mikayla Holmgren, center, accepts the “Spirit Award” during the 2018 Miss Minnesota USA contest on Sunday. Holmgren, 22, made history by becoming the first woman with Down syndrome to compete in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant. Holmgren, who also is believed to be the first woman with Down syndrome to compete nationwide, was named the recipient of the Miss Minnesota USA Spirit Award and Director’s Award. Scott Takushi AP