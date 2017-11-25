As a child, Bailey Sellers perches atop her father Michael William Sellers’ shoulders at the beach. Sellers shared this photo on Twitter on her 21st birthday on Nov. 24, 2017, along with the flowers and card he had sent to her. Every year since she was 16 her dad sent her a floral arrangement. He pre-paid for five years worth of deliveries before he died of cancer at 56.
As a child, Bailey Sellers perches atop her father Michael William Sellers’ shoulders at the beach. Sellers shared this photo on Twitter on her 21st birthday on Nov. 24, 2017, along with the flowers and card he had sent to her. Every year since she was 16 her dad sent her a floral arrangement. He pre-paid for five years worth of deliveries before he died of cancer at 56. Bailey Sellers Twitter

This is the last birthday gift her Dad will ever give her — and it’s heartbreaking

By Howard Cohen

November 25, 2017 09:09 PM

Bailey Sellers turned 21 on Friday, and once again, her father, Michael William Sellers, had a bouquet of flowers and a card delivered to her Tennessee home.

Her dad has done the same thing every year since her 16th birthday. But this time, Sellers shared photos of the flowers, the card and a sweet childhood photo with her father at the beach to her 2,080 Twitter followers.

That’s because Michael William Sellers has been dead for five years. Just before he lost his battle with cancer at 56, he arranged to have flowers delivered to his 16-year-old daughter every year on her birthday, just to let her know he was thinking of her and loved her. He prepaid to have the floral arrangement sent for five years.

This 21st birthday delivery is the last time Bailey Sellers will receive a card and bouquet of flowers from her father.

“My dad passed away when I was 16 from cancer and before he died he pre payed flowers so I could receive them every year on my birthday. Well this is my 21st birthday flowers and the last. Miss you so much daddy,” she posted on Twitter, along with the photos.

Her father’s gesture, combined with his message on the card, touched people the world over. The Mirror in the United Kingdom picked up the story and her tweet generated many responses.

The letter Michael Sellers wrote to his daughter five years ago to have delivered on her 21st birthday. Sellers died at 56 in 2012.
Her father’s final message, handwritten in neat letters on the card with accompanying butterflies, read:

Bailey, this is my last love letter to you until we meet again. I do not want you to shed another tear for me my baby girl for I am in a better place. You are and always will be the most precious jewel I was given. It is your 21st birthday and I want you to always respect your momma and yourself. Be happy and live life to the fullest. I will still be with you through every milestone, just look around and there I'll be.

On Saturday morning, Sellers tweeted gratitude for all the messages she’d received.

“I’m so glad that my dad’s thoughtfulness brought so many people happiness.”

