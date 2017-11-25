One year later, Fidel Castro’s death met with tributes in Cuba — and a shrug in Miami

More Videos 0:45 Workers survey scene after Keystone Pipeline leaks 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota Pause 0:56 How to pick out the perfect Poinsettia with Orban’s Nursery 0:48 Family of fatal DUI crash victim hopes others learn from driver’s mistake 5:01 Manson mythology and pop culture 1:12 Civil rights activist Xernona Clayton honored in Bradenton 4:54 Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving 1:42 Manatee County counselor named the best in Florida 1:29 Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 1:04 This nutty blue cheese ball is perfect for your party 0:17 Loggerhead Sea Turtle released in Key West Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Cuba bids farewell to Fidel Castro Fidel Castro's ashes were driven two miles through Santiago, Cuba on Sunday morning to Santa Ifigenia cemetery, where he was laid to rest. Raul Castro laid his brother's remains in a stone tomb marked with one word: "Fidel." Thousands of Cubans lined the streets to get a glimpse of the leader before the small burial service. His remains were laid to rest after nine days of mourning. Fidel Castro's ashes were driven two miles through Santiago, Cuba on Sunday morning to Santa Ifigenia cemetery, where he was laid to rest. Raul Castro laid his brother's remains in a stone tomb marked with one word: "Fidel." Thousands of Cubans lined the streets to get a glimpse of the leader before the small burial service. His remains were laid to rest after nine days of mourning. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

Fidel Castro's ashes were driven two miles through Santiago, Cuba on Sunday morning to Santa Ifigenia cemetery, where he was laid to rest. Raul Castro laid his brother's remains in a stone tomb marked with one word: "Fidel." Thousands of Cubans lined the streets to get a glimpse of the leader before the small burial service. His remains were laid to rest after nine days of mourning. Alexa Ard / McClatchy