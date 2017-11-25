Sailors from Florida, Louisiana identified as missing after crash

File photos of Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Bryan Grosso, left, assigned to USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), Lt. Steven Combs, center, assigned to the Providers of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Airman Matthew Chialastri, right, assigned to USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The three sailors were lost when their C-2A Greyhound crashed while conducting a routine transport flight carrying passengers and cargo from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) on Wednesday. U.S. Navy photo/Released