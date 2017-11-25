Sailors from Florida, Louisiana identified as missing after crash

The U.S. Navy announced Saturday the names of two Florida native sailors and a third sailor from Louisiana, after they were lost in a crash earlier this week.
Lt. Steven Combs, of Florida, Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) Airman Matthew Chialastri, of Louisiana, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Bryan Grosso, of Florida, were three sailors aboard a C-2A Greyhound when it crashed into the Philippine Sea Wednesday, the Navy announced in a release. The rest of the 11 crew members and passengers on board were recovered.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of these Sailors,” Vice Adm. Phil Sawyer, commander of U.S. Seventh Fleet said in the news release. “Their service and sacrifice will be lasting in Seventh Fleet and we will continue to stand the watch for them, as they did bravely for all of us.”
The C-2A Greyhound, assigned to VRC 30, crashed during a routine transport flight carrying passengers and cargo from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to USS Ronald Reagan in the Philippine Sea, according to the Navy.
USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) led combined search and rescue efforts over two days, covering nearly 1,000 square nautical miles until the search was called off, according to the Navy
Combs was assigned to the “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 and embarked aboard Ronald Reagan as part of Carrier Air Wing Five, according to the Navy.
The release did not provide hometowns for the sailors, but a Facebook profile for Combs indicates he was from Sarasota.
Grosso and Chialastri were also assigned to Ronald Reagan.
Governor Rick Scott released a statement Saturday: “My wife Ann and I are heartbroken to learn of the loss of these brave members of the US Navy, including Lt. Steven Combs and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Bryan Grosso of Florida. These men put their lives on the line to defend our families and our freedom. As a Navy veteran myself, I honor their sacrifice and I am praying for their loved ones as they mourn."
The Navy continues to investigate the crash.
