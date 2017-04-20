Tropical Storm Arlene, first of year, has formed in Atlantic

The first named tropical storm of 2017 has formed, but officials say it poses no threat to the Sunshine State.
Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the North Central Atlantic Ocean and should dissipate Thursday night or Friday, according to Bay News 9.
The tropical storm formed from a non-tropical low that formed near the Bahamas earlier this week, according to Bay News 9, but the water below Arlene is reportedly too cool to support a purely tropical system.
The formation of a tropical storm over the Atlantic basin is “very rare” between January and April, according to AccuWeather.com.
