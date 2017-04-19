Nation & World

April 19, 2017 6:56 AM

Aaron Hernandez hanged himself in cell, prison official says

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez committed suicide in his prison cell, according to the Associated Press. He was 27.

In a statement by the Massachusetts Department of Correction spokesperson Christopher Fallon, Hernandez tried to block his door with items before he hanged himself with a bed sheet. He was discovered by corrections officers around 3:05 a.m. Wednesday and was pronounced dead at the hospital at 4:07 a.m.

Officials didn’t have any concerns that he would try to take his own life, the AP reported. Massachusetts State Police continue to investigate.

He was already serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd, who was his fiancee’s sister’s boyfriend, the AP reported. He had been recently acquitted in a 2012 double murder that prosecutors said was initiated by a spilled drink at a club.

Hernandez had started his football career as a tight end for the University of Florida, then was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2010. Three years into his four-year contract with the Patriots, he was arrested for Lloyd’s murder and eventually was convicted.

According to the AP, the Patriots are headed to the White House Wednesday to celebrate their Super Bowl win, but aren’t expected to comment on the news of Hernandez’s death.

