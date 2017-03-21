Nik Wallenda to join Big Apple Circus

Famed performer Nik Wallenda announced he will be returning to the high wire as part of a nationwide tour with Big Apple Circus.
Wallenda made the announcement during an interview on NBC’s “Today” show Tuesday morning, saying, “We are gonna return, we’re going to tour the country.”
“I along with my family are going to be headlining that tour.”
The show, he said, will last about 40 weeks, opening in October at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts until January, then touring the country.
“Inspirational, that’s what it’s about. I tell people it’s not about impressing them with what I do, but inspiring them, and that’s what we’re going to do with the new Big Apple Circus,” Wallenda told “Today” hosts Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie.
Big Apple Circus is celebrating it’s 40th anniversary in 2017, according to its website, which also announces the addition of Wallenda’s act to the show, slated for later this year.
A full schedule of the shows has not yet been released.
Big Apple Circus went bankrupt last year but was purchased last month by a Sarasota investment firm, according to Bay News 9.
Wallenda, who makes his home in Manatee County, announced he would be part of the circus in a Facebook post, saying “More exciting news is coming soon so be sure to follow along and I’ll update you during this spectacular journey!”
Wallenda and his troupe previously performed as the finale for Circus Sarasota’s show “Synergy.” During a rehearsal in February, five members of Wallenda’s troupe fell while practicing an eight-man pyramid. Two of those injured were his sister and his aunt.
Since the incident, his aunt’s cast has come off and his sister’s jaw is no longer wired shut, Wallenda told “Today.”
Comments