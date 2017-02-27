Dad caught his son ‘shooting up,’ so he grabbed his gun and shot him with a bullet

After catching his son inject himself with suspected heroin, a Wisconsin father got so frustrated, he reached for his gun.
The 61-year-old father, who was not named and had not been charged with a crime as of WISN’s report published Wednesday, walked upstairs to his 27-year-old son’s room after dinner and caught him injecting something.
That’s when he unlocked a safe, pulled out a gun and shot his son in the arm on Feb. 15, according to WISN. The son reportedly lives with his parents.
“I caught him shooting up, and I lost it. I’ve been dealing with this for a while, and I just had enough, and I did something stupid,” the father told the 911 dispatcher, according to the recording obtained by WISN.
The father told officials he was aiming for holes that were already in a wall and didn’t mean to hit his son, according to WISN.
The injuries caused the son to “sustain quite a bit of blood loss,” according to WISN.
The father acted quickly and went next door to get help from a neighbor, who was also a firefighter, WISN reports. The neighbor was able to apply a tourniquet that police told WISN likely saved the son’s life.
The son said he wasn’t using heroin that day but Suboxone, another opiate often used to treat pain and addiction to opioids, WISN reports.
