First solar eclipse of the year will have special ‘ring of fire’ look

The first solar eclipse of the year, CBS News reports, will be visible Sunday, but only if you live above the Southern Hemisphere, according to NASA.
The annular eclipse will be visible in places like Chile, Argentina and Angola, according to NASA. To see where and when the year’s first solar eclipse can be viewed, NASA created an interactive map.
In an annular eclipse, the moon will cross the sun’s path in front of Earth, similar to other solar eclipses. But the key difference, according to NASA, is “the moon is too far from Earth to obscure the sun completely, leaving the sun’s edges exposed and producing the ‘ring of fire’ effect.”
Later this year, there will be an opportunity for North American’s to see a solar eclipse, but it will be a bit different. According to NASA, a total solar eclipse — where the sun will be completely covered by the moon — will be visible in the U.S. on Aug. 21.
It will be the first time in 40 years a total solar eclipse will cross the United States, according to CBS News.
Not everyone in America will see the total eclipse, just a small sliver. NASA created a map that shows the area where the total eclipse will be visible.
However, NASA’s blog post reminds those interested in looking at the eclipse to never look directly into the sun, rather, use a proper solar filter or an indirect viewing method.
Comments