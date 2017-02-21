They left a puppy and their drugs in the car. The puppy overdosed, and now they’re facing charges

Drug overdoses happen all too often to people, but over the weekend, a puppy was saved from an overdose by police officers in Texas.
Police officers in Carrollton, Texas — a town about 20 miles north of Dallas — found the small, brown-and-black puppy when they responded to a theft call Saturday, according to 1080 KRLD, a CBS Local Media station.
The puppy was found in a truck that was sitting in a store parking lot while the owners were inside, according to the Carrollton Texas Police Department Facebook post. Heroin was also left inside the truck, which the puppy ate, according to KRLD.
“We weren’t sure exactly what was going on with it, but there was drug paraphernalia,” Carrollton Police spokeswoman Jolene DeVito told KRLD. “Eventually we did find drugs in the car and made sure the puppy got medical attention right away. Sure enough, he was basically suffering from a heroin overdose.”
DeVito told KRLD the puppy was “near death,” and was taken to North Texas Emergency Pet Clinic for treatment. For now, the pup is “on the way to a full recovery from the opiate overdose,” with hopes to eventually be placed up for adoption, according to KRLD.
A comment left on the police department’s Facebook post from North Texas Emergency Pet Clinic read, “It was my pleasure to care for this sweet baby!”
The puppy’s owners, Thomas Romero, 46, and Nina Crawford, 38, were arrested for heroin possession and for fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing. Additional charges, such as animal abuse, may be pending, officials told KRLD.
