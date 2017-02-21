He crashed into an SUV at 90 mph. Witnesses say he walked away.

A man walked away from a 90 mph motorcycle crash that witnesses say launched him at least 20 feet Monday night, WHIO Channel 7, a television news station in Dayton, reported.
The motorcyclist, who was not identified, was treated for minor injuries and was expected to be released Tuesday after he got up, walked to a stopped car and was driven to an area hospital, WHIO reported.
Sgt. Ryan Halburnt told the station it was a result of “good luck — and some people say miracles happen.”
Citing a preliminary investigation, WHIO reported witnesses told officials the motorcycle was headed north when it went left of center and struck an SUV going at least an estimated 90 mph. Witnesses also reported that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
From the scene of motorcycle crash on Gettysburg https://t.co/p1nRHv41Mj pic.twitter.com/lvRHu29F5f— WHIOTV (@whiotv) February 21, 2017
Police searched the rooftops of nearby buildings for victims due to the size of the debris field, according to WHIO. The driver of the SUV was reportedly “shaken up.”
Officials do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, but the motorcyclist was being cited for failure to control his vehicle, speeding and reckless operation of a vehicle, WHIO reported.
