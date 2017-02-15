Kate Upton graces SI swimsuit issue leading to extra covers

You’re going to be seeing a lot more of Kate Upton in the coming weeks.
On Tuesday night, Sports Illustrated revealed that the supermodel will grace the cover — three of them, actually — of the annual swimsuit issue.
Since this is the third time Upton was chosen for the cover, SI decided to publish three different versions that they hope will all become collectors editions.
Wow, so honored and excited to be back with @SI_Swimsuit in an issue that celebrates beauty and confidence in all shapes & sizes!#siswim17 https://t.co/lSPBtcK5Wo— Kate Upton (@KateUpton) February 15, 2017
The annual issue is on sale now in bookstores, convenience stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, truck stops ... and can be found online.
Upton, who is married to Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, won’t be the only one featured in the special issue.
Others include swimsuit veterans Christie Brinkley (along with her two daughters), Chrissy Teigen and Hannah Jeter.
Love spending the morning with @SeaBrinkley - such an inspiration! #beauty #confidence #anyage #anyshape #SISwim17 pic.twitter.com/dv7MYHoMrO— Kate Upton (@KateUpton) February 15, 2017
Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniaki and Simone Biles also are among those posing in the mag.
