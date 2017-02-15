Nation & World

February 15, 2017 9:59 AM

Kate Upton graces SI swimsuit issue leading to extra covers

By George Richards

Miami Herald

You’re going to be seeing a lot more of Kate Upton in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday night, Sports Illustrated revealed that the supermodel will grace the cover — three of them, actually — of the annual swimsuit issue.

Since this is the third time Upton was chosen for the cover, SI decided to publish three different versions that they hope will all become collectors editions.

The annual issue is on sale now in bookstores, convenience stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, truck stops ... and can be found online.

Upton, who is married to Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, won’t be the only one featured in the special issue.

Others include swimsuit veterans Christie Brinkley (along with her two daughters), Chrissy Teigen and Hannah Jeter.

Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniaki and Simone Biles also are among those posing in the mag.

