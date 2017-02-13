Strong winds and a semi-truck leads to flattened highway patrol car, and it’s caught on video

Dash cam video revealed the terrifying moment a vehicle was smashed by a semi-truck that was blown over.
A semi-truck in Wyoming was traveling just 30-35 mph when a strong just of wind knocked it onto a Wyoming Highway Patrol vehicle, according to CNN.
Luckily, no one was inside the patrol car when the incident occurred Tuesday. Wind gusts were reported up to 90 mph, according to CNN.
The Wyoming highway, Interstate 80, was closed to light-weight and high-profile vehicles at the time, CNN reported, but the semi-truck driver allegedly ignored the warnings.
Officials cited the semitrailer driver with a misdemeanor for traveling in a closed section of the interstate, Lt. David Wagener of the highway patrol told CNN.
“You never know whose life you are putting in danger -- including yourself,” Wagener told CNN.
The dash cam video was shared by highway patrol in hopes people see it, and mind high-wind advisories in the future, according to CNN.
