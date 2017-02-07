She’s 106 years old and just got engaged to her boyfriend, who is 66.

0:43 Sarasota detectives looking for two suspects who swiped Amish furniture set Pause

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

2:22 Bestselling author Nicholas Sparks speaks in Bradenton

0:33 Fire destroys garage of Parrish home

1:21 Third homicide in Manatee County in 2017

0:30 Out-of-Door Academy lacrosse players set goals for 2017

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

11:45 Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder