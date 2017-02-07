She’s 106 years old and just got engaged to her boyfriend, who is 66.

A Brazilian woman and her new fianceé show love knows no age.
When a volunteer group, Project of Dreams, approached the couple about making their dreams come true, both individually responded they wanted to get married, according to KSAT, an ABC affiliate in San Antonio, Texas.
Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveir, 106, got engaged to her 66-year-old boyfriend, Aparecido Dias Jacob, in a ceremony on Saturday, according to KSAT.
Neither Oliveir nor Jacob have previously married or had children, the station reported.
Oliveir reportedly used her walker on her stroll down the aisle, and the couple cut into a four-tier cake surrounded by about 150 people, KSAT reported.
“I fell in love with him,” the 106-year-old, nicknamed Valda, told Caters News, according to KSAT. “I like him a lot. If he dies, I die, too.”
Oliveir and her fiancé, according to KSAT, met at a retirement home in southeast Brazil, where they both live.
“I fell in love with Valda from the moment I saw her,” Jacob, nicknamed Jaco, said. “I know she’s a little older than me, but that doesn’t matter because she makes me really happy.”
But doctors at the nursing home advised the couple not to get married, as they wouldn’t be able to live together in the home, according to KSAT.
So the volunteers found a solution: an engagement ceremony that would allow the couple to show and prove their devotion to each other forever, KSAT reported.
“I would have loved to be able to wash Jaco’s clothes, cook his meals and look after him like a wife,” said Valda.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments