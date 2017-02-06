One city is offering free college tuition to students

A California city will soon offer free tuition to City College of San Francisco students who qualify as residents.
Mayor Ed Lee reportedly announced Monday that San Francisco will be the first in the nation to make City College free to all students, regardless of income, according to an ABC 7 report.
#SF is proud to be the first City in the nation to offer free community college tuition to our local residents pic.twitter.com/qqNhODXRw9— Mayor Ed Lee (@mayoredlee) February 6, 2017
“To California residents who are living in San Francisco, your community college is now free,” Lee said, according to ABC 7.
Students, whether they are part-time or full-time, must live in the city of San Francisco for at least a year to qualify and receive the free tuition, ABC 7 reports.
The city will reportedly guarantee over $5 million per year to City College to cover tuition costs for residents. The funds will come from an increase in real estate transfer tax for commerical and residental properties. The funding is expected to go into effect next fall, according to ABC 7.
However, homeowners who sell their homes valued at $5 million and up will have to pay more, according to the report.
“Making City College free is going to provide greater opportunities for more San Franciscans to enter into the middle class and more San Franciscans to stay in the middle class if they currently are,” San Francisco Supervisor Jane Kim told ABC 7.
Funding will also provide $250 a semester to full-time, $100 a semester to part-time, low-income students who receive a “state-funded fee waiver,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The site states it’s not clear how many students will benefit.
Officials hope the school will see a boost in enrollment and more state funding, according to the Chronicle.
