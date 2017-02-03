After a man complained of pain, doctors found the cause. A 6-foot tapeworm.

A man who told doctors he had been having abdominal pain for the last two months had a 6-foot tapeworm pulled out of his mouth.
The doctor who treated the patient at PVS Memorial Hospital in Kerala, India, said it was the longest one he has ever seen, Live Science reported.
A Jan. 26 article in the New England Journal of Medicine said doctors removed the 188-centimeter-long pork tapeworm — just over 6 feet long — from the 48-year-old patient’s mouth. The man complained of stomach pain for two months before coming to the doctor, the article stated.
Images in Clinical Medicine: Taenia solium https://t.co/Ct9zNL6yZS pic.twitter.com/gr1hzP2Y8X— NEJM (@NEJM) January 27, 2017
A part of the worm was found in his colon following a colonscopy, while the whole worm was found in the man’s small intestine, Live Science reported.
Tapeworms, however, do not typically cause symptoms. But occasionally, some people do complain of abdominal discomfort, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.
A tapeworm infection is caused by consuming raw or undercooked meat from infected animals. Adult tapeworms can grow to be longer than 12 feet, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.
