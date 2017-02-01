Cats coming to Westminster Dog Show

In what some may call a “purr-fect” combination, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will welcome cats, according to a news release from the American Kennel Club.
The cats will be part of the Meet and Compete showcase on Feb. 11 in New York City, according to a National Public Radio report.
Before, the felines were part of a separate event, but this year they will be in the showcase with the dogs, a Westminster spokesman told NPR’s “All Things Considered.” Each of the 40 cat breeds participating will have its own booth at the event.
Cats will also participate in an agility course demonstration, according to the AKC.
The Meet the Breeds event will provide pet owners with the opportunity to “meet and play with hundreds of adorable dogs and fabulous felines” and learn about pet ownership, the AKC said.
But there will be no “fighting like cats and dogs,” because the animals will be kept separate and are all “well-behaved” show animals, NPR reports.
To purchase tickets for Meet and Compete and find additional information about the event, click here.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments