Consumers complained of metal objects in their smokeless tobacco, now some have been recalled

Several smokeless tobacco products are being recalled after complaints of “foreign metal objects” found in cans.
Many varieties of Copenhagen, Husky and Skoal brand products, made by U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company’s (USSTC), were affected by the recall. For a full list of affected products, visit the FDA’s recall web page.
The recall said metal objects, including “sharp metal objects” were found in some cans of the company’s smokeless tobacco products.
A release issued Tuesday from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the affected items were manufactured at USSTC facility in Franklin Park, Ill. However, they were distributed nationally, according to the release.
Consumers in Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Ohio have complained of issues, according to the release. A total of eight complaints were received.
Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are should not to open or use them and contact USSTC at 1-866-201-9136 to return the product for a refund.
Wholesalers and retailers are being instructed by the company to separate the recalled products from their inventories.
The recall was voluntary by USSTC.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
