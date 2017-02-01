Sam’s Club gives boy with Down syndrome memorable shopping trip

A young boy with Down syndrome was given the chance to have a little fun during a shopping trip at a North Carolina Sam’s Club, according to NBC’s “Today” show
The cashier allowed 6-year-old Carter to step behind the register, and he scanned the items from his mother’s cart.
“Carter walks around the register and wants to help her,” said the boy’s mother, April Jones Rouse, told “Today.” “I told him to scan a couple of items and come on, and she said, ‘No, he’s fine.’ We thanked her. She didn’t hesitate or rush.”
When the store manager saw the interaction, he brought the boy his own Sam’s Club vest with a name tag. Carter was then able to walk through the store and greet other employees, according to “Today.”
Carter’s dad, Chris, said the boy is a typical kid who doesn’t let Down syndrome impact his sunny disposition.
April Jones Rouse, posted about the interaction on Facebook. The post has been shared more than 600 times and tallied more than 1,000 reactions.
