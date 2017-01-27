They told the boy to have a good day at school. That was after the car theft.

Chicago police are investigating a carjacking in the Windy City after a 10-year-old boy said the people who stole a car dropped him off and told him to “have a good day” at school.
The vehicle, with the 10-year-old boy in the back seat, had been left running and was stolen from in front of the home of the boy’s family home around 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Chicago NBC 5 report.
“I went to open the car door for my mom and out of nowhere some girl came over and took me with her,” the boy, Richard Rodriguez, told NBC 5. “I was scared but I didn’t want the girl to see me. I was afraid I was going to get hurt.”
Rodriguez told the television station the woman who was driving the car was going nearly 50 mph.
“They told me to get off, fast, fast from the car,” he said. “When they saw I had a backpack they told me, ‘Have a good day at school.’”
Rodriguez was dropped off about four blocks away and was returned home “safe and unharmed,” NBC 5 reported.
A good Samaritan made a call to officials and took the boy to safety, according to NBC 5. Detectives are investigating the incident.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments